New Analyst Forecast: $FTRE Given 'Hold' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FTRE. Cowen & Co. gave a rating of 'Hold' for $FTRE.

$FTRE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FTRE in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 05/13/2025

$FTRE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FTRE recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $FTRE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $12.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $12.0 on 03/04/2025

An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $12.0 on 03/04/2025

$FTRE Insider Trading Activity

$FTRE insiders have traded $FTRE stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FTRE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS PIKE (Chief Executive Officer) sold 11,268 shares for an estimated $203,274

JILL G. MCCONNELL (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,971 shares for an estimated $34,630

MARK A. MORAIS (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,903 shares for an estimated $34,348

JAMES S. HANSON (General Counsel) sold 1,007 shares for an estimated $9,767

$FTRE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 173 institutional investors add shares of $FTRE stock to their portfolio, and 217 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

