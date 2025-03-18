New Analyst Forecast: $FTLF Given $21.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FTLF. An analyst from Lake Street set a price target of 21.0 for FTLF.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $FTLF, check out Quiver Quantitative's $FTLF forecast page.

$FTLF Insider Trading Activity

$FTLF insiders have traded $FTLF stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FTLF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TODD ORDAL purchased 150 shares for an estimated $4,555

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FTLF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 13 institutional investors add shares of $FTLF stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.