Stocks
FTI

New Analyst Forecast: $FTI Given 'Overweight' Rating

April 29, 2025 — 04:27 am EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FTI. Barclays gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $FTI.

$FTI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FTI in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/25/2025
  • Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/18/2024
  • Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 12/12/2024
  • Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 11/27/2024
  • UBS issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/18/2024
  • RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/18/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $FTI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $FTI forecast page.

$FTI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FTI recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $FTI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $38.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • David Anderson from Barclays set a target price of $42.0 on 12/18/2024
  • Ati Modak from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $38.0 on 12/12/2024
  • Victoria McCulloch from RBC Capital set a target price of $37.0 on 11/18/2024

$FTI Insider Trading Activity

$FTI insiders have traded $FTI stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FTI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JUSTIN ROUNCE (EVP & Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 487,040 shares for an estimated $12,775,864.
  • JONATHAN LANDES (President, Subsea) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 141,427 shares for an estimated $3,630,432.
  • LUANA DUFFE (EVP, New Energy) sold 64,404 shares for an estimated $1,603,659
  • CARVALHO FILHO ELEAZAR DE sold 9,381 shares for an estimated $279,178
  • DAVID LIGHT (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) sold 10,147 shares for an estimated $252,660

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FTI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 250 institutional investors add shares of $FTI stock to their portfolio, and 209 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

FTI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.