New Analyst Forecast: $FTI Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FTI. Barclays gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $FTI.
$FTI Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FTI in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/25/2025
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/18/2024
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 12/12/2024
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 11/27/2024
- UBS issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/18/2024
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/18/2024
$FTI Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FTI recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $FTI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $38.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- David Anderson from Barclays set a target price of $42.0 on 12/18/2024
- Ati Modak from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $38.0 on 12/12/2024
- Victoria McCulloch from RBC Capital set a target price of $37.0 on 11/18/2024
$FTI Insider Trading Activity
$FTI insiders have traded $FTI stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FTI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JUSTIN ROUNCE (EVP & Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 487,040 shares for an estimated $12,775,864.
- JONATHAN LANDES (President, Subsea) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 141,427 shares for an estimated $3,630,432.
- LUANA DUFFE (EVP, New Energy) sold 64,404 shares for an estimated $1,603,659
- CARVALHO FILHO ELEAZAR DE sold 9,381 shares for an estimated $279,178
- DAVID LIGHT (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) sold 10,147 shares for an estimated $252,660
$FTI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 250 institutional investors add shares of $FTI stock to their portfolio, and 209 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 7,980,943 shares (-14.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $230,968,490
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 5,009,766 shares (-22.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $144,982,628
- HARDMAN JOHNSTON GLOBAL ADVISORS LLC removed 4,379,920 shares (-48.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $126,754,884
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 3,962,315 shares (+31.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $114,669,396
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 2,714,092 shares (+11.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $78,545,822
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 2,371,498 shares (-98.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $68,631,152
- ANOMALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 2,306,342 shares (+46.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $66,745,537
