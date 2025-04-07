New Analyst Forecast: $FTCI Given $3.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FTCI. An analyst from Roth Capital set a price target of 3.0 for FTCI.

$FTCI Insider Trading Activity

$FTCI insiders have traded $FTCI stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FTCI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

YANN BRANDT (Chief Executive Officer) has made 3 purchases buying 41,700 shares for an estimated $128,709 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. AHMAD R CHATILA purchased 16,740 shares for an estimated $49,048

$FTCI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of $FTCI stock to their portfolio, and 28 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

