New Analyst Forecast: $FTCI Given $3.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FTCI. An analyst from Roth Capital set a price target of 3.0 for FTCI.
$FTCI Insider Trading Activity
$FTCI insiders have traded $FTCI stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FTCI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- YANN BRANDT (Chief Executive Officer) has made 3 purchases buying 41,700 shares for an estimated $128,709 and 0 sales.
- AHMAD R CHATILA purchased 16,740 shares for an estimated $49,048
$FTCI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of $FTCI stock to their portfolio, and 28 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 222,971 shares (-98.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,228,570
- J. GOLDMAN & CO LP removed 75,014 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $413,327
- UBS GROUP AG added 50,780 shares (+1321.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $279,797
- STATE STREET CORP removed 25,640 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $141,276
- CERITY PARTNERS LLC removed 19,725 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $108,684
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 14,312 shares (-15.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $78,859
- VONTOBEL HOLDING LTD. removed 13,953 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $76,881
