New Analyst Forecast: $FSV Given $200.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FSV. Tim James from TD Securities set a price target of 200.0 for FSV.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $FSV, check out Quiver Quantitative's $FSV forecast page.
$FSV Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 153 institutional investors add shares of $FSV stock to their portfolio, and 124 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DURABLE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP removed 806,968 shares (-23.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $146,077,347
- MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE removed 764,380 shares (-36.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $138,368,067
- ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD added 710,810 shares (+147.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $128,670,826
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 229,889 shares (+53.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $41,614,506
- BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA removed 226,385 shares (-53.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $40,980,212
- BROWN ADVISORY INC added 183,930 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $30,523,183
- CIBC ASSET MANAGEMENT INC added 166,996 shares (+57.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,229,615
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.