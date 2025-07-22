New Analyst Forecast: $FSS Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FSS. DA Davidson gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $FSS.

$FSS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FSS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/30/2025

$FSS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FSS recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $FSS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $110.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Shlisky from DA Davidson set a target price of $100.0 on 07/22/2025

on 07/22/2025 Tim Thein from Raymond James set a target price of $120.0 on 06/30/2025

on 06/30/2025 Steve Barger from Keybanc set a target price of $110.0 on 05/12/2025

$FSS Insider Trading Activity

$FSS insiders have traded $FSS stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FSS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JENNIFER L SHERMAN (President & CEO) purchased 1,250 shares for an estimated $102,899

$FSS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 181 institutional investors add shares of $FSS stock to their portfolio, and 199 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

