New Analyst Forecast: $FSS Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FSS. DA Davidson gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $FSS.
$FSS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FSS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/30/2025
$FSS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FSS recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $FSS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $110.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Michael Shlisky from DA Davidson set a target price of $100.0 on 07/22/2025
- Tim Thein from Raymond James set a target price of $120.0 on 06/30/2025
- Steve Barger from Keybanc set a target price of $110.0 on 05/12/2025
$FSS Insider Trading Activity
$FSS insiders have traded $FSS stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FSS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JENNIFER L SHERMAN (President & CEO) purchased 1,250 shares for an estimated $102,899
$FSS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 181 institutional investors add shares of $FSS stock to their portfolio, and 199 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC added 637,474 shares (+122.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $46,886,212
- CONGRESS ASSET MANAGEMENT CO added 488,116 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $51,945,304
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 430,806 shares (+49.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $31,685,781
- MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE added 430,583 shares (+1266.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $31,669,379
- FMR LLC removed 413,388 shares (-28.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $30,404,687
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 407,907 shares (-4.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $30,001,559
- UBS GROUP AG added 291,985 shares (+66.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,475,496
