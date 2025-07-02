New Analyst Forecast: $FSS Given $120.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FSS. Tim Thein from Raymond James set a price target of 120.0 for FSS.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $FSS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $FSS forecast page.

$FSS Insider Trading Activity

$FSS insiders have traded $FSS stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FSS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JENNIFER L SHERMAN (President & CEO) purchased 1,250 shares for an estimated $102,899

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FSS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 167 institutional investors add shares of $FSS stock to their portfolio, and 207 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.