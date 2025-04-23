New Analyst Forecast: $FSLR Given $205.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FSLR. An analyst from Piper Sandler set a price target of 205.0 for FSLR.

$FSLR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FSLR recently. We have seen 14 analysts offer price targets for $FSLR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $260.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $205.0 on 04/21/2025

on 04/21/2025 An analyst from Truist Financial set a target price of $245.0 on 04/01/2025

on 04/01/2025 An analyst from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $265.0 on 02/27/2025

on 02/27/2025 Tom Curran from Seaport Global set a target price of $274.0 on 01/16/2025

on 01/16/2025 Jonathan Kees from Daiwa set a target price of $210.0 on 12/19/2024

on 12/19/2024 Christopher Dendrinos from RBC Capital set a target price of $280.0 on 10/30/2024

on 10/30/2024 Ameet Thakkar from BMO Capital set a target price of $260.0 on 10/30/2024

$FSLR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $FSLR stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FSLR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE DAVE MIN sold up to $15,000 on 03/19.

on 03/19. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 02/25.

$FSLR Insider Trading Activity

$FSLR insiders have traded $FSLR stock on the open market 34 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 34 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FSLR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK R WIDMAR (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 24,780 shares for an estimated $3,471,438 .

. KUNTAL KUMAR VERMA (Chief Manufacturing Officer) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 8,801 shares for an estimated $1,195,131 .

. MARKUS GLOECKLER (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,359 shares for an estimated $815,954 .

. ALEXANDER R. BRADLEY (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 990 shares for an estimated $132,103 .

. JASON E. DYMBORT (General Counsel and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 683 shares for an estimated $91,098 .

. CAROLINE STOCKDALE (Chief People and Comm. Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 568 shares for an estimated $75,790 .

. MICHAEL KORALEWSKI (Chief Supply Chain Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 461 shares for an estimated $61,510 .

. PATRICK JAMES BUEHLER (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 378 shares for an estimated $50,405 .

. GEORGES ANTOUN (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 376 shares for an estimated $50,173 .

. NATHAN B. THEURER (VP - Global Controller and CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 66 shares for an estimated $8,803.

$FSLR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 383 institutional investors add shares of $FSLR stock to their portfolio, and 463 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

