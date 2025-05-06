New Analyst Forecast: $FSFG Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FSFG. Hovde Group gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $FSFG.
$FSFG Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FSFG in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Hovde Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/06/2025
- Maxim Group issued a "Buy" rating on 02/04/2025
$FSFG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 28 institutional investors add shares of $FSFG stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FOURTHSTONE LLC removed 214,671 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,701,661
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 61,637 shares (+617.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,637,078
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 39,177 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,040,541
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 28,867 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $766,707
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 27,100 shares (+91.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $719,776
- CONNOR, CLARK & LUNN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD. added 22,488 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $597,281
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 14,738 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $391,441
