New Analyst Forecast: $FSBC Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FSBC. Citigroup gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $FSBC.
$FSBC Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FSBC in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/30/2025
- Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/19/2024
$FSBC Insider Trading Activity
$FSBC insiders have traded $FSBC stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FSBC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JAMES EUGENE BECKWITH (President & CEO) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $120,986
- DONNA LUCAS purchased 2,650 shares for an estimated $75,339
- DON JUSTIN KURTZE (EVP & SF Bay Area President) purchased 100 shares for an estimated $2,846
$FSBC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 51 institutional investors add shares of $FSBC stock to their portfolio, and 38 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FJ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 137,429 shares (-22.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,135,238
- PACIFIC RIDGE CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC removed 86,717 shares (-32.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,609,314
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 62,041 shares (+31.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,866,813
- ROUBAIX CAPITAL, LLC added 54,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,624,860
- CURI RMB CAPITAL, LLC removed 50,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,504,500
- MENDON CAPITAL ADVISORS CORP removed 50,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,504,500
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 37,643 shares (-1.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,132,677
