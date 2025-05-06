New Analyst Forecast: $FSBC Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FSBC. Citigroup gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $FSBC.

$FSBC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FSBC in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/30/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/19/2024

$FSBC Insider Trading Activity

$FSBC insiders have traded $FSBC stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FSBC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES EUGENE BECKWITH (President & CEO) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $120,986

DONNA LUCAS purchased 2,650 shares for an estimated $75,339

DON JUSTIN KURTZE (EVP & SF Bay Area President) purchased 100 shares for an estimated $2,846

$FSBC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 51 institutional investors add shares of $FSBC stock to their portfolio, and 38 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

