New Analyst Forecast: $FRT Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FRT. Wells Fargo gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $FRT.
$FRT Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FRT in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/26/2025
- Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/18/2025
$FRT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 248 institutional investors add shares of $FRT stock to their portfolio, and 244 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 2,413,197 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $277,445,259
- CENTERSQUARE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 941,414 shares (+935.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $105,391,297
- INVESCO LTD. added 893,258 shares (+41.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $100,000,233
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 522,531 shares (+73.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $58,497,345
- RESOLUTION CAPITAL LTD added 389,266 shares (+12.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $43,578,328
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 382,577 shares (+4.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $42,829,495
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. added 363,026 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $40,640,760
