New Analyst Forecast: $FRT Given $96.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FRT. Vikram Malhorta from Mizuho set a price target of 96.0 for FRT.

$FRT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FRT recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $FRT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $108.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Vikram Malhorta from Mizuho set a target price of $96.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Richard Hightower from Barclays set a target price of $106.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Michael Mueller from JP Morgan set a target price of $108.0 on 06/23/2025

on 06/23/2025 Michael Goldsmith from UBS set a target price of $103.0 on 06/16/2025

on 06/16/2025 RJ Milligan from Raymond James set a target price of $110.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Alexander Goldfarb from Piper Sandler set a target price of $120.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Nicholas Yulico from Scotiabank set a target price of $113.0 on 05/21/2025

$FRT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 252 institutional investors add shares of $FRT stock to their portfolio, and 216 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

