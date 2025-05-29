New Analyst Forecast: $FRT Given $110.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FRT. Juan Sanabria from BMO Capital set a price target of 110.0 for FRT.
$FRT Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FRT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $FRT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $111.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Juan Sanabria from BMO Capital set a target price of $110.0 on 05/26/2025
- Dori Kesten from Wells Fargo set a target price of $113.0 on 03/26/2025
$FRT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 255 institutional investors add shares of $FRT stock to their portfolio, and 267 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 2,237,903 shares (-48.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $218,911,671
- PGGM INVESTMENTS added 995,102 shares (+8607.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $97,340,877
- DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ removed 880,642 shares (-65.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $86,144,400
- CLARK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT GROUP, INC. removed 632,589 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $61,879,855
- RESOLUTION CAPITAL LTD removed 602,691 shares (-17.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $58,955,233
- INVESCO LTD. removed 422,843 shares (-13.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $41,362,502
- HSBC HOLDINGS PLC added 412,843 shares (+123.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $40,384,302
