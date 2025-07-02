New Analyst Forecast: $FRT Given $106.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FRT. Richard Hightower from Barclays set a price target of 106.0 for FRT.

$FRT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FRT recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $FRT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $110.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Richard Hightower from Barclays set a target price of $106.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Juan Sanabria from BMO Capital set a target price of $110.0 on 05/26/2025

on 05/26/2025 Dori Kesten from Wells Fargo set a target price of $113.0 on 03/26/2025

$FRT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 245 institutional investors add shares of $FRT stock to their portfolio, and 216 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

