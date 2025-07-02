Stocks
FRT

New Analyst Forecast: $FRT Given $106.0 Price Target

July 02, 2025 — 08:20 pm EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FRT. Richard Hightower from Barclays set a price target of 106.0 for FRT.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $FRT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $FRT forecast page.

$FRT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FRT recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $FRT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $110.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Richard Hightower from Barclays set a target price of $106.0 on 07/02/2025
  • Juan Sanabria from BMO Capital set a target price of $110.0 on 05/26/2025
  • Dori Kesten from Wells Fargo set a target price of $113.0 on 03/26/2025

$FRT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 245 institutional investors add shares of $FRT stock to their portfolio, and 216 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 2,237,903 shares (-48.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $218,911,671
  • PGGM INVESTMENTS added 995,102 shares (+8607.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $97,340,877
  • DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ removed 880,642 shares (-65.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $86,144,400
  • CLARK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT GROUP, INC. removed 632,589 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $61,879,855
  • RESOLUTION CAPITAL LTD removed 602,691 shares (-17.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $58,955,233
  • INVESCO LTD. removed 422,843 shares (-13.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $41,362,502
  • HSBC HOLDINGS PLC added 412,843 shares (+123.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $40,384,302

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

FRT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.