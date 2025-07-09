New Analyst Forecast: $FRPT Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FRPT. Wells Fargo gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $FRPT.
$FRPT Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FRPT in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/09/2025
- UBS issued a "Sell" rating on 06/16/2025
- Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 06/12/2025
- Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 05/06/2025
- Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/06/2025
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/25/2025
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 02/24/2025
$FRPT Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FRPT recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $FRPT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $115.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Marc Torrente from Wells Fargo set a target price of $88.0 on 07/09/2025
- Bryan Adams from UBS set a target price of $65.0 on 06/16/2025
- Matthew Smith from Stifel set a target price of $90.0 on 06/12/2025
- Ken Goldman from JP Morgan set a target price of $85.0 on 05/06/2025
- Todd Brooks from Benchmark set a target price of $120.0 on 05/06/2025
- Peter Benedict from Baird set a target price of $115.0 on 05/06/2025
- Bill Chappell from Truist Securities set a target price of $80.0 on 04/30/2025
$FRPT Insider Trading Activity
$FRPT insiders have traded $FRPT stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 14 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FRPT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- TIMOTHY R MCLEVISH has made 7 purchases buying 3,750 shares for an estimated $364,455 and 0 sales.
- CRAIG D. STEENECK purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $212,560
- DAVID BIEGGER purchased 1,500 shares for an estimated $161,235
- WALTER N. GEORGE has made 3 purchases buying 1,500 shares for an estimated $143,300 and 0 sales.
- DARYL G BREWSTER purchased 241 shares for an estimated $25,297
- OLUFUNLAYO OLURINDE FAJEMIROKUN-BECK purchased 227 shares for an estimated $24,915
$FRPT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 197 institutional investors add shares of $FRPT stock to their portfolio, and 222 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 3,179,311 shares (+105.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $264,423,295
- FMR LLC added 1,444,721 shares (+625.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $120,157,445
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. removed 1,219,114 shares (-98.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $101,393,711
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 1,030,918 shares (+233.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $85,741,450
- INVESCO LTD. removed 831,782 shares (-50.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $69,179,308
- DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 810,646 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $67,421,427
- WASATCH ADVISORS LP added 776,908 shares (+39.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $64,615,438
