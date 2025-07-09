New Analyst Forecast: $FRPT Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FRPT. Wells Fargo gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $FRPT.

$FRPT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FRPT in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/09/2025

UBS issued a "Sell" rating on 06/16/2025

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 06/12/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 05/06/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/06/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/25/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 02/24/2025

$FRPT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FRPT recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $FRPT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $115.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Marc Torrente from Wells Fargo set a target price of $88.0 on 07/09/2025

Bryan Adams from UBS set a target price of $65.0 on 06/16/2025

Matthew Smith from Stifel set a target price of $90.0 on 06/12/2025

Ken Goldman from JP Morgan set a target price of $85.0 on 05/06/2025

Todd Brooks from Benchmark set a target price of $120.0 on 05/06/2025

Peter Benedict from Baird set a target price of $115.0 on 05/06/2025

Bill Chappell from Truist Securities set a target price of $80.0 on 04/30/2025

$FRPT Insider Trading Activity

$FRPT insiders have traded $FRPT stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 14 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FRPT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TIMOTHY R MCLEVISH has made 7 purchases buying 3,750 shares for an estimated $364,455 and 0 sales.

CRAIG D. STEENECK purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $212,560

DAVID BIEGGER purchased 1,500 shares for an estimated $161,235

WALTER N. GEORGE has made 3 purchases buying 1,500 shares for an estimated $143,300 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DARYL G BREWSTER purchased 241 shares for an estimated $25,297

OLUFUNLAYO OLURINDE FAJEMIROKUN-BECK purchased 227 shares for an estimated $24,915

$FRPT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 197 institutional investors add shares of $FRPT stock to their portfolio, and 222 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

