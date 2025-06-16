New Analyst Forecast: $FRPT Given $90.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FRPT. Matthew Smith from Stifel Nicolaus set a price target of 90.0 for FRPT.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $FRPT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $FRPT forecast page.

$FRPT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FRPT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $FRPT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $107.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Matthew Smith from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $90.0 on 06/12/2025

on 06/12/2025 Peter Benedict from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $125.0 on 04/16/2025

$FRPT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $FRPT stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FRPT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 12/18.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$FRPT Insider Trading Activity

$FRPT insiders have traded $FRPT stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 14 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FRPT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TIMOTHY R MCLEVISH has made 7 purchases buying 3,750 shares for an estimated $364,455 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CRAIG D. STEENECK purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $212,560

DAVID BIEGGER purchased 1,500 shares for an estimated $161,235

WALTER N. GEORGE has made 3 purchases buying 1,500 shares for an estimated $143,300 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DARYL G BREWSTER purchased 241 shares for an estimated $25,297

OLUFUNLAYO OLURINDE FAJEMIROKUN-BECK purchased 227 shares for an estimated $24,915

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FRPT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 203 institutional investors add shares of $FRPT stock to their portfolio, and 254 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.