New Analyst Forecast: $FROG Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FROG. Barclays gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $FROG.

$FROG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FROG in the last several months. We have seen 10 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/21/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/01/2025

DA Davidson issued a "Buy" rating on 05/09/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/09/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/05/2025

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 02/14/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 02/14/2025

$FROG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FROG recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $FROG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $45.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ryan Macwilliams from Barclays set a target price of $45.0 on 07/21/2025

Mark Cash from Raymond James set a target price of $50.0 on 07/01/2025

Gil Luria from DA Davidson set a target price of $45.0 on 05/09/2025

Sanjit Singh from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $42.0 on 05/09/2025

Jonathan Ruykhaver from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $46.0 on 05/05/2025

Nick Altmann from Scotiabank set a target price of $36.0 on 04/24/2025

Brad Reback from Stifel set a target price of $45.0 on 02/14/2025

$FROG Insider Trading Activity

$FROG insiders have traded $FROG stock on the open market 69 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 69 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FROG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

YOAV LANDMAN (CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 22 sales selling 345,000 shares for an estimated $13,554,821 .

. BEN HAIM SHLOMI (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 264,230 shares for an estimated $10,283,881 .

. TALI NOTMAN (CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 245,755 shares for an estimated $8,920,645 .

. FREDERIC SIMON has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 210,000 shares for an estimated $7,887,546 .

. YOSSI SELA has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 64,300 shares for an estimated $2,612,436 .

. EDUARD GRABSCHEID (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 37,856 shares for an estimated $1,590,547.

$FROG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 144 institutional investors add shares of $FROG stock to their portfolio, and 109 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

