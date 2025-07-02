New Analyst Forecast: $FROG Given $50.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FROG. Mark Cash from Raymond James set a price target of 50.0 for FROG.

$FROG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FROG recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $FROG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $39.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Mark Cash from Raymond James set a target price of $50.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 Nick Altmann from Scotiabank set a target price of $36.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Sanjit Singh from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $39.0 on 04/16/2025

$FROG Insider Trading Activity

$FROG insiders have traded $FROG stock on the open market 67 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 67 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FROG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

YOAV LANDMAN (CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 310,000 shares for an estimated $11,916,776 .

. BEN HAIM SHLOMI (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 267,005 shares for an estimated $10,218,159 .

. TALI NOTMAN (CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 245,755 shares for an estimated $8,920,645 .

. FREDERIC SIMON has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 210,000 shares for an estimated $7,540,063 .

. YOSSI SELA has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 64,300 shares for an estimated $2,612,436 .

. EDUARD GRABSCHEID (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 37,856 shares for an estimated $1,590,547.

$FROG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 149 institutional investors add shares of $FROG stock to their portfolio, and 102 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

