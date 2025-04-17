New Analyst Forecast: $FROG Given $39.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FROG. Sanjit Singh from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 39.0 for FROG.

$FROG Insider Trading Activity

$FROG insiders have traded $FROG stock on the open market 60 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 60 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FROG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TALI NOTMAN (CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 210,629 shares for an estimated $7,165,069 .

. YOAV LANDMAN (CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 195,000 shares for an estimated $6,915,124 .

. BEN HAIM SHLOMI (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 202,748 shares for an estimated $6,744,353 .

. FREDERIC SIMON has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 210,000 shares for an estimated $6,731,569 .

. YOSSI SELA has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 73,852 shares for an estimated $2,454,775 .

. EDUARD GRABSCHEID (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 23,888 shares for an estimated $929,590.

$FROG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 122 institutional investors add shares of $FROG stock to their portfolio, and 101 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

