New Analyst Forecast: $FOXA Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FOXA. Loop Capital Markets gave a rating of 'Buy' for $FOXA.

$FOXA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FOXA in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wolfe Research issued a "Underperform" rating on 04/07/2025

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 04/01/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 02/04/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 12/18/2024

$FOXA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FOXA recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $FOXA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $50.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Ng from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $60.0 on 02/04/2025

on 02/04/2025 Jason Bazinet from Fox Advisors set a target price of $50.0 on 11/05/2024

on 11/05/2024 Vijay Jayant from Evercore ISI set a target price of $42.0 on 11/05/2024

$FOXA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 313 institutional investors add shares of $FOXA stock to their portfolio, and 219 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

