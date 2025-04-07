New Analyst Forecast: $FOXA Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FOXA. Loop Capital Markets gave a rating of 'Buy' for $FOXA.
$FOXA Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FOXA in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wolfe Research issued a "Underperform" rating on 04/07/2025
- Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 04/01/2025
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 02/04/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 12/18/2024
$FOXA Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FOXA recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $FOXA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $50.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Michael Ng from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $60.0 on 02/04/2025
- Jason Bazinet from Fox Advisors set a target price of $50.0 on 11/05/2024
- Vijay Jayant from Evercore ISI set a target price of $42.0 on 11/05/2024
$FOXA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 313 institutional investors add shares of $FOXA stock to their portfolio, and 219 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DODGE & COX removed 7,357,231 shares (-25.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $357,414,281
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 6,184,818 shares (-20.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $300,458,458
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 3,213,561 shares (-70.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $156,114,793
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 2,628,553 shares (-9.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $127,695,104
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 1,682,648 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $81,743,039
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 1,528,203 shares (-58.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $74,240,101
- JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD added 1,388,858 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $67,470,721
