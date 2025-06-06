New Analyst Forecast: $FOUR Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FOUR. B. Riley gave a rating of 'Buy' for $FOUR.

$FOUR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FOUR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 06/02/2025

$FOUR Insider Trading Activity

$FOUR insiders have traded $FOUR stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FOUR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NANCY DISMAN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $2,861,974 .

. JORDAN FRANKEL (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 17,500 shares for an estimated $1,599,563 .

. DAVID TAYLOR LAUBER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $465,425 .

. JAMES J. WHALEN (See Remarks) sold 195 shares for an estimated $18,330

$FOUR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 237 institutional investors add shares of $FOUR stock to their portfolio, and 246 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

