New Analyst Forecast: $FOUR Given $110.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FOUR. Sanjay Sakhrani from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a price target of 110.0 for FOUR.

$FOUR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FOUR recently. We have seen 16 analysts offer price targets for $FOUR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $116.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Sanjay Sakhrani from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $110.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Peter Heckmann from DA Davidson set a target price of $124.0 on 06/05/2025

on 06/05/2025 Matthew Coad from Truist Securities set a target price of $97.0 on 06/02/2025

on 06/02/2025 James Friedman from Susquehanna set a target price of $125.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Andrew Bauch from Wells Fargo set a target price of $111.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Daniel Perlin from RBC Capital set a target price of $127.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Tim Chiodo from UBS set a target price of $125.0 on 04/30/2025

$FOUR Insider Trading Activity

$FOUR insiders have traded $FOUR stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FOUR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NANCY DISMAN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $1,753,109 .

. JORDAN FRANKEL (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 17,500 shares for an estimated $1,577,388 .

. DAVID TAYLOR LAUBER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $465,425 .

. KAREN ROTER DAVIS sold 2,757 shares for an estimated $260,619

SARAH GOLDSMITH-GROVER sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $94,530

JAMES J. WHALEN (See Remarks) sold 195 shares for an estimated $18,330

$FOUR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 232 institutional investors add shares of $FOUR stock to their portfolio, and 207 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

