New Analyst Forecast: $FORM Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FORM. B. Riley gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $FORM.
$FORM Insider Trading Activity
$FORM insiders have traded $FORM stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FORM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MIKE SLESSOR (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $735,905.
- DENNIS THOMAS ST sold 3,100 shares for an estimated $121,233
- KELLEY STEVEN-WAISS sold 3,870 shares for an estimated $120,047
$FORM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 143 institutional investors add shares of $FORM stock to their portfolio, and 173 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. added 1,742,493 shares (+127.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $76,669,692
- HOOD RIVER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,626,352 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $71,559,488
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ added 885,617 shares (+82.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,054,104
- REINHART PARTNERS, LLC. added 712,196 shares (+160.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,148,024
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC removed 595,466 shares (-98.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,200,504
- EARNEST PARTNERS LLC added 594,426 shares (+10.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,154,744
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 585,117 shares (+29.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,745,148
