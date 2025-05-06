New Analyst Forecast: $FORM Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FORM. B. Riley gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $FORM.

$FORM Insider Trading Activity

$FORM insiders have traded $FORM stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FORM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MIKE SLESSOR (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $735,905 .

. DENNIS THOMAS ST sold 3,100 shares for an estimated $121,233

KELLEY STEVEN-WAISS sold 3,870 shares for an estimated $120,047

$FORM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 143 institutional investors add shares of $FORM stock to their portfolio, and 173 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

