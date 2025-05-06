New Analyst Forecast: $FOLD Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FOLD. UBS gave a rating of 'Buy' for $FOLD.
$FOLD Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FOLD in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/02/2025
$FOLD Insider Trading Activity
$FOLD insiders have traded $FOLD stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FOLD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BRADLEY L CAMPBELL (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 15,801 shares for an estimated $177,924.
$FOLD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 131 institutional investors add shares of $FOLD stock to their portfolio, and 148 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 5,705,679 shares (-44.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $53,747,496
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 4,609,786 shares (+127.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $43,424,184
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 4,497,950 shares (+18.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $42,370,689
- PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC removed 3,811,504 shares (-13.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,904,367
- VESTAL POINT CAPITAL, LP added 3,350,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,557,000
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC removed 2,940,177 shares (-46.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,696,467
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 2,093,663 shares (-49.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,722,305
