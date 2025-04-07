New Analyst Forecast: $FNV Given 'Sector Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FNV. National Bank gave a rating of 'Sector Perform' for $FNV.
$FNV Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FNV in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 03/11/2025
$FNV Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 204 institutional investors add shares of $FNV stock to their portfolio, and 230 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- EDGEPOINT INVESTMENT GROUP INC. added 1,650,358 shares (+49.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $194,065,597
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 1,116,063 shares (-58.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $131,237,848
- FIL LTD removed 1,115,041 shares (-10.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $131,117,671
- BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP removed 950,353 shares (-74.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $111,752,009
- ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD added 855,943 shares (+78.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $100,650,337
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 828,166 shares (+246.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $97,384,039
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 743,651 shares (+1483.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $87,445,921
