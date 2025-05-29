New Analyst Forecast: $FNV Given $186.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FNV. Brian MacArthur from Raymond James set a price target of 186.0 for FNV.

$FNV Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FNV recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $FNV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $169.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Brian MacArthur from Raymond James set a target price of $186.0 on 05/28/2025

on 05/28/2025 Derick Ma from TD Securities set a target price of $152.0 on 03/11/2025

$FNV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 261 institutional investors add shares of $FNV stock to their portfolio, and 254 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

