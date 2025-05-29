New Analyst Forecast: $FNV Given $186.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FNV. Brian MacArthur from Raymond James set a price target of 186.0 for FNV.
$FNV Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FNV recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $FNV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $169.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Brian MacArthur from Raymond James set a target price of $186.0 on 05/28/2025
- Derick Ma from TD Securities set a target price of $152.0 on 03/11/2025
$FNV Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 261 institutional investors add shares of $FNV stock to their portfolio, and 254 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 2,254,659 shares (+22.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $355,244,072
- EDGEPOINT INVESTMENT GROUP INC. removed 1,261,889 shares (-25.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $198,823,230
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 1,216,782 shares (+104.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $191,716,171
- CONNOR, CLARK & LUNN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD. added 1,133,373 shares (+198.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $178,574,249
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 884,305 shares (-25.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $139,331,095
- VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP removed 838,122 shares (-9.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $132,054,502
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 765,380 shares (-17.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $120,593,272
