New Analyst Forecast: $FND Given $80.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FND. An analyst from Wells Fargo set a price target of 80.0 for FND.

$FND Insider Trading Activity

$FND insiders have traded $FND stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FND stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TREVOR LANG (PRESIDENT) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 103,598 shares for an estimated $10,778,777.

$FND Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 184 institutional investors add shares of $FND stock to their portfolio, and 230 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

