New Analyst Forecast: $FND Given $75.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FND. Anthony Chukumba from Loop Capital Markets set a price target of 75.0 for FND.
$FND Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FND recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $FND in the last 6 months, with a median target of $77.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Anthony Chukumba from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $75.0 on 05/06/2025
- An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $80.0 on 04/25/2025
$FND Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 195 institutional investors add shares of $FND stock to their portfolio, and 230 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 5,784,573 shares (+76.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $576,721,928
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 4,680,351 shares (-29.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $376,627,844
- WCM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 4,371,090 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $435,797,673
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 3,998,842 shares (-43.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $398,684,547
- MORGAN STANLEY added 1,917,329 shares (+114.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $191,157,701
- SANDS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,851,612 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $184,605,716
- PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC added 1,558,409 shares (+106.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $125,405,172
