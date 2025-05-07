New Analyst Forecast: $FND Given $75.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FND. Anthony Chukumba from Loop Capital Markets set a price target of 75.0 for FND.

$FND Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FND recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $FND in the last 6 months, with a median target of $77.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Anthony Chukumba from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $75.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $80.0 on 04/25/2025

$FND Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 195 institutional investors add shares of $FND stock to their portfolio, and 230 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

