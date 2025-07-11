New Analyst Forecast: $FNB Given $17.5 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FNB. David Smith from Truist Securities set a price target of 17.5 for FNB.

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FNB recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $FNB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $17.75.

Here are some recent targets:

David Smith from Truist Securities set a target price of $17.5 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Timur Braziler from Wells Fargo set a target price of $18.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Kelly Motta from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $16.5 on 04/21/2025

on 04/21/2025 Manuel Navas from DA Davidson set a target price of $19.0 on 04/17/2025

on 04/17/2025 Frank Schiraldi from Piper Sandler set a target price of $18.0 on 01/23/2025

$FNB Insider Trading Activity

$FNB insiders have traded $FNB stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FNB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID L MOTLEY sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $232,585

WILLIAM B CAMPBELL purchased 3,000 shares for an estimated $46,699

$FNB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 196 institutional investors add shares of $FNB stock to their portfolio, and 172 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

