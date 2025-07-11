New Analyst Forecast: $FNB Given $17.5 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FNB. David Smith from Truist Securities set a price target of 17.5 for FNB.
$FNB Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FNB recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $FNB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $17.75.
Here are some recent targets:
- David Smith from Truist Securities set a target price of $17.5 on 07/11/2025
- Timur Braziler from Wells Fargo set a target price of $18.0 on 07/10/2025
- Kelly Motta from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $16.5 on 04/21/2025
- Manuel Navas from DA Davidson set a target price of $19.0 on 04/17/2025
- Frank Schiraldi from Piper Sandler set a target price of $18.0 on 01/23/2025
$FNB Insider Trading Activity
$FNB insiders have traded $FNB stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FNB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID L MOTLEY sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $232,585
- WILLIAM B CAMPBELL purchased 3,000 shares for an estimated $46,699
$FNB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 196 institutional investors add shares of $FNB stock to their portfolio, and 172 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PL CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC removed 19,467,902 shares (-93.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $261,843,281
- THRIVENT FINANCIAL FOR LUTHERANS removed 1,961,275 shares (-43.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,379,148
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 1,677,093 shares (-51.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,556,900
- RHINO INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC added 1,486,217 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,989,618
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 929,683 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,504,236
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 876,351 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,786,920
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 820,583 shares (-91.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,036,841
