New Analyst Forecast: $FN Given 'Peer Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FN. Fabrinet gave a rating of 'Peer Perform' for $FN.

$FN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FN recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $FN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $234.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Mike Genovese from Fabrinet set a target price of $290.0 on 06/12/2025

on 06/12/2025 Phil Hardie from First National Financial set a target price of $42.0 on 05/01/2025

$FN Insider Trading Activity

$FN insiders have traded $FN stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HARPAL GILL (PRESIDENT & COO) sold 18,675 shares for an estimated $4,482,018

ROLLANCE E. OLSON sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $559,940

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 227 institutional investors add shares of $FN stock to their portfolio, and 236 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.