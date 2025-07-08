New Analyst Forecast: $FN Given 'Peer Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FN. Fabrinet gave a rating of 'Peer Perform' for $FN.
$FN Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FN recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $FN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $234.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Mike Genovese from Fabrinet set a target price of $290.0 on 06/12/2025
- Phil Hardie from First National Financial set a target price of $42.0 on 05/01/2025
$FN Insider Trading Activity
$FN insiders have traded $FN stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- HARPAL GILL (PRESIDENT & COO) sold 18,675 shares for an estimated $4,482,018
- ROLLANCE E. OLSON sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $559,940
$FN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 227 institutional investors add shares of $FN stock to their portfolio, and 236 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 779,599 shares (+186.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $153,978,598
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 477,441 shares (+783.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $94,299,371
- FMR LLC removed 476,219 shares (-21.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $94,058,014
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 461,310 shares (+32740.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $91,113,338
- WHALE ROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 448,368 shares (+53.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $88,557,163
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. removed 355,087 shares (-46.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $70,133,233
- SG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 264,625 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $52,266,083
