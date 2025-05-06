New Analyst Forecast: $FN Given $234.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FN. George Wang from Barclays set a price target of 234.0 for FN.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $FN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $FN forecast page.
$FN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 228 institutional investors add shares of $FN stock to their portfolio, and 249 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 502,801 shares (-43.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $110,555,883
- NORGES BANK added 432,435 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $95,083,807
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 363,228 shares (+675.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $79,866,572
- WASATCH ADVISORS LP added 362,064 shares (+47.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $79,610,632
- WESTFIELD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LP added 260,283 shares (+172.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $57,231,026
- VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 258,845 shares (-84.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $51,124,475
- FMR LLC added 257,164 shares (+13.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $56,545,220
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.