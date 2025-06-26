New Analyst Forecast: $FMX Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FMX. BBVA gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $FMX.
$FMX Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FMX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- BBVA issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/25/2025
$FMX Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $FMX stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FMX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 04/09.
$FMX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 132 institutional investors add shares of $FMX stock to their portfolio, and 179 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 704,027 shares (-21.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $68,698,954
- SAMLYN CAPITAL, LLC removed 672,278 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $57,473,046
- ITAU UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. added 570,640 shares (+105.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $55,683,051
- CARRHAE CAPITAL LLP removed 543,167 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $53,002,235
- ASSET VALUE INVESTORS LTD removed 500,565 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $48,845,132
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 437,699 shares (+25.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $37,418,887
- CORVEX MANAGEMENT LP removed 405,150 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $39,534,537
