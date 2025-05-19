Stocks
FMX

New Analyst Forecast: $FMX Given 'Neutral' Rating

May 19, 2025 — 06:31 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FMX. UBS gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $FMX.

$FMX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $FMX stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FMX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$FMX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 130 institutional investors add shares of $FMX stock to their portfolio, and 179 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 704,027 shares (-21.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $68,698,954
  • SAMLYN CAPITAL, LLC removed 672,278 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $57,473,046
  • ITAU UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. added 570,640 shares (+105.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $55,683,051
  • CARRHAE CAPITAL LLP removed 543,167 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $53,002,235
  • ASSET VALUE INVESTORS LTD removed 500,565 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $48,845,132
  • NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 437,699 shares (+25.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $37,418,887
  • CORVEX MANAGEMENT LP removed 405,150 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $39,534,537

