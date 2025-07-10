New Analyst Forecast: $FMX Given $115.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FMX. Rodrigo Alcantara from UBS set a price target of 115.0 for FMX.

$FMX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FMX recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $FMX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $108.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Rodrigo Alcantara from UBS set a target price of $115.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Benjamin Theurer from Barclays set a target price of $108.0 on 05/12/2025

on 05/12/2025 Thiago Bortoluci from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $97.8 on 01/28/2025

$FMX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $FMX stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FMX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 04/09.

$FMX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 128 institutional investors add shares of $FMX stock to their portfolio, and 129 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

