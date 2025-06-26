New Analyst Forecast: $FMC Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FMC. Wells Fargo gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $FMC.

$FMC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FMC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/23/2025

$FMC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FMC recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $FMC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $47.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Edlain Rodriguez from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $46.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 An analyst from Seaport Global set a target price of $55.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 Arun Viswanathan from RBC Capital set a target price of $47.0 on 02/05/2025

$FMC Insider Trading Activity

$FMC insiders have traded $FMC stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FMC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PIERRE R BRONDEAU (Chairman and CEO) purchased 54,000 shares for an estimated $1,938,448

CAROL ANTHONY DAVIDSON purchased 6,000 shares for an estimated $223,986

RONALDO PEREIRA (President, FMC) purchased 5,600 shares for an estimated $200,340

MICHAEL FINIAN REILLY (EVP, General Counsel & Sec.) sold 2,958 shares for an estimated $163,429

THAISA HUGENNEYER (EVP - Integrated Supply Chain) sold 4 shares for an estimated $223

$FMC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 298 institutional investors add shares of $FMC stock to their portfolio, and 392 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

