New Analyst Forecast: $FMBH Given $41.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FMBH. Terry McEvoy from Stephens set a price target of 41.0 for FMBH.

$FMBH Insider Trading Activity

$FMBH insiders have traded $FMBH stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FMBH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES EDWIN ZIMMER purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $39,872

CLAY M DEAN (CEO-First Mid Insurance Group) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 800 shares for an estimated $31,995.

$FMBH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 67 institutional investors add shares of $FMBH stock to their portfolio, and 47 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

