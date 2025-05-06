New Analyst Forecast: $FMBH Given $41.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FMBH. Terry McEvoy from Stephens set a price target of 41.0 for FMBH.
$FMBH Insider Trading Activity
$FMBH insiders have traded $FMBH stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FMBH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JAMES EDWIN ZIMMER purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $39,872
- CLAY M DEAN (CEO-First Mid Insurance Group) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 800 shares for an estimated $31,995.
$FMBH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 67 institutional investors add shares of $FMBH stock to their portfolio, and 47 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WESTERN WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC added 84,964 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,965,243
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 68,907 shares (+51.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,537,155
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 60,761 shares (-85.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,237,220
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 54,285 shares (+6.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,998,773
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 49,403 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,819,018
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 45,788 shares (+11.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,685,914
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 45,638 shares (-2.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,592,766
