New Analyst Forecast: $FLYW Given $13.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FLYW. Matthew Coad from Truist Securities set a price target of 13.0 for FLYW.
$FLYW Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FLYW recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $FLYW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $14.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Matthew Coad from Truist Securities set a target price of $13.0 on 07/17/2025
- Hal Goetsch from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $15.0 on 06/23/2025
- Will Nance from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $12.0 on 05/08/2025
- Daniel Perlin from RBC Capital set a target price of $17.0 on 05/07/2025
- Andrew Bauch from Wells Fargo set a target price of $13.0 on 05/07/2025
- Tien-Tsin Huang from JP Morgan set a target price of $9.0 on 04/14/2025
- Andrew Schmidt from Citigroup set a target price of $13.0 on 03/24/2025
$FLYW Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $FLYW stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FLYW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 04/17.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 03/19.
$FLYW Insider Trading Activity
$FLYW insiders have traded $FLYW stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FLYW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PETER BUTTERFIELD (General Counsel and CCO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,086 shares for an estimated $153,879.
- EDWIN J SANTOS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,466 shares for an estimated $107,378.
- GRETCHEN HOWARD purchased 8,889 shares for an estimated $97,237
$FLYW Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 127 institutional investors add shares of $FLYW stock to their portfolio, and 136 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 8,835,085 shares (-85.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $83,933,307
- FMR LLC removed 8,537,754 shares (-97.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $81,108,663
- CADIAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 7,029,707 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $66,782,216
- WESTFIELD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LP removed 6,516,044 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $61,902,418
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 3,205,855 shares (+1589.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $30,455,622
- SAMLYN CAPITAL, LLC removed 2,133,221 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,265,599
- DIVISADERO STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 1,721,136 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,350,792
