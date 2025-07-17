New Analyst Forecast: $FLYW Given $13.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FLYW. Matthew Coad from Truist Securities set a price target of 13.0 for FLYW.

$FLYW Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FLYW recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $FLYW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $14.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Matthew Coad from Truist Securities set a target price of $13.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Hal Goetsch from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $15.0 on 06/23/2025

on 06/23/2025 Will Nance from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $12.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Daniel Perlin from RBC Capital set a target price of $17.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Andrew Bauch from Wells Fargo set a target price of $13.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Tien-Tsin Huang from JP Morgan set a target price of $9.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 Andrew Schmidt from Citigroup set a target price of $13.0 on 03/24/2025

$FLYW Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $FLYW stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FLYW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$FLYW Insider Trading Activity

$FLYW insiders have traded $FLYW stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FLYW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PETER BUTTERFIELD (General Counsel and CCO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,086 shares for an estimated $153,879 .

. EDWIN J SANTOS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,466 shares for an estimated $107,378 .

. GRETCHEN HOWARD purchased 8,889 shares for an estimated $97,237

$FLYW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 127 institutional investors add shares of $FLYW stock to their portfolio, and 136 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

