New Analyst Forecast: $FLS Given $65.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FLS. Andrew Kaplowitz from Citigroup set a price target of 65.0 for FLS.
$FLS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FLS recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $FLS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $65.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Andrew Kaplowitz from Citigroup set a target price of $65.0 on 07/14/2025
- Joe Ritchie from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $60.0 on 07/08/2025
- Deane Dray from RBC Capital set a target price of $53.0 on 05/01/2025
- Nathan Jones from Stifel set a target price of $54.0 on 05/01/2025
- Michael Halloran from Baird set a target price of $70.0 on 05/01/2025
- Brett Linzey from Mizuho set a target price of $70.0 on 02/20/2025
- Joseph Giordano from TD Cowen set a target price of $75.0 on 01/16/2025
$FLS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 257 institutional investors add shares of $FLS stock to their portfolio, and 229 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 3,752,067 shares (-48.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $183,250,952
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 940,855 shares (+265.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $45,951,358
- ERSTE ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH added 910,750 shares (+978.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $44,481,030
- UBS GROUP AG added 778,350 shares (+37.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $38,014,614
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 775,662 shares (-53.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $37,883,332
- INTERVAL PARTNERS, LP removed 758,907 shares (-53.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $37,065,017
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 666,606 shares (+126.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $32,557,037
