FLS

New Analyst Forecast: $FLS Given $65.0 Price Target

July 14, 2025 — 02:20 pm EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FLS. Andrew Kaplowitz from Citigroup set a price target of 65.0 for FLS.

$FLS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FLS recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $FLS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $65.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Andrew Kaplowitz from Citigroup set a target price of $65.0 on 07/14/2025
  • Joe Ritchie from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $60.0 on 07/08/2025
  • Deane Dray from RBC Capital set a target price of $53.0 on 05/01/2025
  • Nathan Jones from Stifel set a target price of $54.0 on 05/01/2025
  • Michael Halloran from Baird set a target price of $70.0 on 05/01/2025
  • Brett Linzey from Mizuho set a target price of $70.0 on 02/20/2025
  • Joseph Giordano from TD Cowen set a target price of $75.0 on 01/16/2025

$FLS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 257 institutional investors add shares of $FLS stock to their portfolio, and 229 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

