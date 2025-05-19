New Analyst Forecast: $FLS Given $60.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FLS. Brett Linzey from Mizuho Securities set a price target of 60.0 for FLS.
$FLS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 259 institutional investors add shares of $FLS stock to their portfolio, and 258 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 3,752,067 shares (-48.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $183,250,952
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 940,855 shares (+265.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $45,951,358
- ERSTE ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH added 910,750 shares (+978.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $44,481,030
- HENNESSY ADVISORS INC removed 833,400 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $47,937,168
- UBS GROUP AG added 778,350 shares (+37.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $38,014,614
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 775,662 shares (-53.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $37,883,332
- INTERVAL PARTNERS, LP removed 758,907 shares (-53.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $37,065,017
