New Analyst Forecast: $FLR Given $59.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FLR. Jamie Cook from Fluor set a price target of 59.0 for FLR.

$FLR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FLR recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $FLR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $41.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Steven Fisher from UBS set a target price of $60.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 Andrew Wittmann from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $41.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Sangita Jain from KeyBanc set a target price of $41.0 on 04/04/2025

on 04/04/2025 An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $40.0 on 02/27/2025

$FLR Insider Trading Activity

$FLR insiders have traded $FLR stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FLR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID E CONSTABLE (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 80,800 shares for an estimated $4,005,314 .

. ALVIN C III COLLINS (GROUP PRESIDENT) sold 18,920 shares for an estimated $859,535

$FLR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 226 institutional investors add shares of $FLR stock to their portfolio, and 229 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

