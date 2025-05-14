New Analyst Forecast: $FLOC Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FLOC. Piper Sandler gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $FLOC.

$FLOC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FLOC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/14/2025

$FLOC Insider Trading Activity

$FLOC insiders have traded $FLOC stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FLOC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH R EDWARDS (President and CEO) purchased 50,000 shares for an estimated $1,200,000

JONATHAN W. BYERS (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 12,000 shares for an estimated $288,000

PAUL W HOBBY has made 2 purchases buying 10,000 shares for an estimated $241,700 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ALEXANDER CHMELEV purchased 8,300 shares for an estimated $199,200

JOEL CHRISTIAN LAMBERT (SVP, Gen'l Counsel & Secretary) purchased 4,300 shares for an estimated $103,200

JAMES A MERRILL (Controller) purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $48,000

JONATHAN B. FAIRBANKS has made 4 purchases buying 2,000 shares for an estimated $48,000 and 0 sales.

