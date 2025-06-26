New Analyst Forecast: $FLNC Given 'Market Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FLNC. BMO Capital gave a rating of 'Market Perform' for $FLNC.
$FLNC Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FLNC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Jefferies issued a "Positive" rating on 05/15/2025
- Guggenheim issued a "Sell" rating on 04/15/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $FLNC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $FLNC forecast page.
$FLNC Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FLNC recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $FLNC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $5.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Ameet Thakkar from BMO Capital set a target price of $5.0 on 06/25/2025
- Julien Dumoulin-Smith from Jefferies set a target price of $3.0 on 05/15/2025
- Andrew Percoco from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $4.0 on 04/23/2025
- George Gianarikas from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $10.0 on 04/16/2025
- Joseph Osha from Guggenheim set a target price of $2.0 on 04/15/2025
- Ben Kallo from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $5.0 on 04/15/2025
- An analyst from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $8.0 on 03/05/2025
$FLNC Insider Trading Activity
$FLNC insiders have traded $FLNC stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FLNC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CYNTHIA A ARNOLD has made 2 purchases buying 43,000 shares for an estimated $260,240 and 0 sales.
- HERMAN E BULLS has made 2 purchases buying 40,000 shares for an estimated $249,990 and 0 sales.
- JULIAN NEBREDA (President and CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 32,950 shares for an estimated $198,970 and 0 sales.
- AHMED PASHA (SVP & Chief Financial Officer) purchased 15,500 shares for an estimated $100,440
- ELIZABETH ANNE FESSENDEN purchased 1,700 shares for an estimated $10,931
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$FLNC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 127 institutional investors add shares of $FLNC stock to their portfolio, and 174 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- HANDELSBANKEN FONDER AB removed 3,099,498 shares (-70.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,032,565
- UBS GROUP AG added 2,718,201 shares (+199.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,183,274
- CENTERBOOK PARTNERS LP added 2,568,752 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,458,447
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 2,419,774 shares (+418.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,735,903
- FMR LLC removed 2,249,612 shares (-88.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,910,618
- ZIMMER PARTNERS, LP removed 2,144,301 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,399,859
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 2,076,668 shares (+189.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,071,839
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
