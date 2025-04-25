New Analyst Forecast: $FLNC Given $4.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FLNC. Andrew Percoco from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 4.0 for FLNC.

$FLNC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FLNC recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $FLNC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $6.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Andrew Percoco from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $4.0 on 04/23/2025

George Gianarikas from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $10.0 on 04/16/2025

Joseph Osha from Guggenheim set a target price of $2.0 on 04/15/2025

Ben Kallo from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $5.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 An analyst from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $8.0 on 03/05/2025

$FLNC Insider Trading Activity

$FLNC insiders have traded $FLNC stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FLNC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HERMAN E BULLS has made 3 purchases buying 50,000 shares for an estimated $405,670 and 0 sales.

JULIAN NEBREDA (President and CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 32,950 shares for an estimated $198,970 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. AHMED PASHA (SVP & Chief Financial Officer) purchased 15,500 shares for an estimated $100,440

CYNTHIA A ARNOLD purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $65,600

ELIZABETH ANNE FESSENDEN purchased 1,700 shares for an estimated $10,931

$FLNC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 140 institutional investors add shares of $FLNC stock to their portfolio, and 111 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

