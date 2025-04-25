New Analyst Forecast: $FLNC Given $4.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FLNC. Andrew Percoco from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 4.0 for FLNC.
$FLNC Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FLNC recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $FLNC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $6.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Andrew Percoco from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $4.0 on 04/23/2025
- George Gianarikas from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $10.0 on 04/16/2025
- Joseph Osha from Guggenheim set a target price of $2.0 on 04/15/2025
- Ben Kallo from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $5.0 on 04/15/2025
- An analyst from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $8.0 on 03/05/2025
$FLNC Insider Trading Activity
$FLNC insiders have traded $FLNC stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FLNC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- HERMAN E BULLS has made 3 purchases buying 50,000 shares for an estimated $405,670 and 0 sales.
- JULIAN NEBREDA (President and CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 32,950 shares for an estimated $198,970 and 0 sales.
- AHMED PASHA (SVP & Chief Financial Officer) purchased 15,500 shares for an estimated $100,440
- CYNTHIA A ARNOLD purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $65,600
- ELIZABETH ANNE FESSENDEN purchased 1,700 shares for an estimated $10,931
$FLNC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 140 institutional investors add shares of $FLNC stock to their portfolio, and 111 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- HANDELSBANKEN FONDER AB removed 3,099,498 shares (-70.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,032,565
- ZIMMER PARTNERS, LP added 1,894,301 shares (+757.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,081,499
- ENCOMPASS CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC removed 1,208,531 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,191,472
- WEBS CREEK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 951,988 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,117,569
- FMR LLC added 943,545 shares (+58.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,983,494
- COVALIS CAPITAL LLP added 762,781 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,112,962
- TREXQUANT INVESTMENT LP added 747,103 shares (+577.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,863,995
