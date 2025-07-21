New Analyst Forecast: $FLNC Given $11.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FLNC. Biju Perincheril from Susquehanna set a price target of 11.0 for FLNC.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $FLNC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $FLNC forecast page.

$FLNC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FLNC recently. We have seen 18 analysts offer price targets for $FLNC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $6.75.

Here are some recent targets:

Biju Perincheril from Susquehanna set a target price of $11.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Christine Cho from Barclays set a target price of $9.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Maheep Mandloi from Mizuho set a target price of $10.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Ameet Thakkar from BMO Capital set a target price of $5.0 on 06/25/2025

on 06/25/2025 Stephen Trent from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $5.0 on 05/19/2025

on 05/19/2025 Julien Dumoulin-Smith from Jefferies set a target price of $3.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 Jon Windham from UBS set a target price of $6.0 on 05/13/2025

$FLNC Insider Trading Activity

$FLNC insiders have traded $FLNC stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FLNC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CYNTHIA A ARNOLD has made 2 purchases buying 43,000 shares for an estimated $260,240 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. HERMAN E BULLS has made 2 purchases buying 40,000 shares for an estimated $249,990 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JULIAN NEBREDA (President and CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 32,950 shares for an estimated $198,970 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. AHMED PASHA (SVP & Chief Financial Officer) purchased 15,500 shares for an estimated $100,440

ELIZABETH ANNE FESSENDEN purchased 1,700 shares for an estimated $10,931

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FLNC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 123 institutional investors add shares of $FLNC stock to their portfolio, and 141 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.