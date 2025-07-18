New Analyst Forecast: $FLL Given $5.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FLL. Jordan Bender from JMP Securities set a price target of 5.0 for FLL.

$FLL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FLL recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $FLL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $5.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jordan Bender from JMP Securities set a target price of $5.0 on 07/18/2025

Jordan Bender from Citizens Capital Markets set a target price of $5.0 on 03/07/2025

$FLL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $FLL stock 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FLL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE SUSIE LEE has traded it 8 times. They made 0 purchases and 8 sales worth up to $1,765,000 on 06/13, 03/28, 03/20, 03/12, 02/24, 02/21, 02/13.

$FLL Insider Trading Activity

$FLL insiders have traded $FLL stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FLL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DANIEL R LEE (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 276,300 shares for an estimated $1,312,425 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. LEWIS A. FANGER (Sr. VP, CFO and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 113,605 shares for an estimated $528,635 .

. ERIC J GREEN purchased 25,000 shares for an estimated $85,027

$FLL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 36 institutional investors add shares of $FLL stock to their portfolio, and 33 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

