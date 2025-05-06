New Analyst Forecast: $FLGT Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FLGT. Raymond James gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $FLGT.
$FLGT Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FLGT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/05/2025
$FLGT Insider Trading Activity
$FLGT insiders have traded $FLGT stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FLGT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PAUL KIM (CFO and Treasurer) purchased 100,000 shares for an estimated $1,596,470
- JIAN XIE (President and COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,144 shares for an estimated $40,953.
- MING HSIEH (Chief Executive Officer) sold 2,227 shares for an estimated $40,663
- HANLIN GAO (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,870 shares for an estimated $35,848.
$FLGT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 92 institutional investors add shares of $FLGT stock to their portfolio, and 86 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 1,616,734 shares (-41.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $27,322,804
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 261,152 shares (+20.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,823,477
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 145,518 shares (+40.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,687,717
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 133,215 shares (+39.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,460,481
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 125,762 shares (-46.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,322,824
- CONNOR, CLARK & LUNN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD. added 112,011 shares (+803.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,068,843
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 111,164 shares (+186.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,053,199
