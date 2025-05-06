New Analyst Forecast: $FLGT Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FLGT. Raymond James gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $FLGT.

$FLGT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FLGT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/05/2025

$FLGT Insider Trading Activity

$FLGT insiders have traded $FLGT stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FLGT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAUL KIM (CFO and Treasurer) purchased 100,000 shares for an estimated $1,596,470

JIAN XIE (President and COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,144 shares for an estimated $40,953 .

. MING HSIEH (Chief Executive Officer) sold 2,227 shares for an estimated $40,663

HANLIN GAO (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,870 shares for an estimated $35,848.

$FLGT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 92 institutional investors add shares of $FLGT stock to their portfolio, and 86 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

