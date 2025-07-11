Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $FLG Given $12.0 Price Target

July 11, 2025 — 10:21 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FLG. David Smith from Truist Securities set a price target of 12.0 for FLG.

$FLG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FLG recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $FLG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $14.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • David Smith from Truist Securities set a target price of $12.0 on 07/11/2025
  • Anthony Elian from JP Morgan set a target price of $12.0 on 07/01/2025
  • Peter Winter from DA Davidson set a target price of $14.5 on 06/26/2025
  • Matt Breese from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $12.5 on 06/12/2025
  • David Chiaverini from Jefferies set a target price of $15.0 on 05/21/2025
  • Ben Gerlinger from Citigroup set a target price of $15.5 on 05/15/2025
  • Jared Shaw from Barclays set a target price of $14.0 on 01/31/2025

This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

