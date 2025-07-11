New Analyst Forecast: $FIX Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FIX. Stifel gave a rating of 'Buy' for $FIX.

$FIX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FIX in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 07/11/2025

DA Davidson issued a "Buy" rating on 06/30/2025

$FIX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FIX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $FIX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $605.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Brian Brophy from Stifel set a target price of $581.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Brent Thielman from DA Davidson set a target price of $630.0 on 06/30/2025

$FIX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $FIX stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FIX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

$FIX Insider Trading Activity

$FIX insiders have traded $FIX stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FIX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

$FIX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 356 institutional investors add shares of $FIX stock to their portfolio, and 317 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

