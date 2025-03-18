New Analyst Forecast: $FIVE Given $75.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FIVE. An analyst from Loop Capital Markets set a price target of 75.0 for FIVE.

$FIVE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FIVE recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $FIVE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $106.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $75.0 on 03/18/2025

on 03/18/2025 Scot Ciccarelli from Truist Financial set a target price of $118.0 on 12/05/2024

on 12/05/2024 John Heinbockel from Guggenheim set a target price of $140.0 on 12/05/2024

on 12/05/2024 Joseph Feldman from Telsey Advisory set a target price of $95.0 on 11/25/2024

$FIVE Insider Trading Activity

$FIVE insiders have traded $FIVE stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FIVE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC M SPECTER (CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,126 shares for an estimated $926,639.

$FIVE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 209 institutional investors add shares of $FIVE stock to their portfolio, and 298 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

