New Analyst Forecast: $FITB Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FITB. Cowen & Co. gave a rating of 'Buy' for $FITB.
$FITB Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FITB in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025
$FITB Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $FITB stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FITB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $15,000 on 03/27.
$FITB Insider Trading Activity
$FITB insiders have traded $FITB stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FITB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBERT P SHAFFER (EVP and Chief Risk Officer) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 25,000 shares for an estimated $1,216,193.
- KEVIN P LAVENDER (EVP) sold 21,700 shares for an estimated $945,100
- JAMES C. LEONARD (EVP & Chief Operating Officer) sold 17,200 shares for an estimated $761,278
- KALA GIBSON (EVP) sold 8,998 shares for an estimated $392,712
- TIMOTHY SPENCE (Chair, CEO & President) sold 7,868 shares for an estimated $346,978
$FITB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 489 institutional investors add shares of $FITB stock to their portfolio, and 512 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP removed 5,845,475 shares (-61.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $229,142,620
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 5,473,466 shares (-16.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $214,559,867
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ added 2,905,602 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $113,899,598
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 1,882,362 shares (-13.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $73,788,590
- PL CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC removed 1,814,720 shares (-97.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $71,137,024
- SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC added 1,563,148 shares (+842.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $61,275,401
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 1,454,382 shares (-6.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $57,011,774
